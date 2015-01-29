U.S.-based stock funds attract $2.8 bln over week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $2.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 28, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, attracted $917 million in new cash. Mutual funds, thought to represent retail investors, added a net $1.84 billion.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds added $8.9 billion in net new cash, their fourth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)