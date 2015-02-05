FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds see record inflows over week-Lipper
#Funds News
February 5, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds see record inflows over week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a record $13.7 billion in net new cash to taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

In contrast, U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $7.1 billion.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw $5.66 billion in net outflows. Mutual funds, thought to represent retail investors, posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alan Crosby

