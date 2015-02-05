U.S.-based taxable bond funds see record inflows over week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a record $13.7 billion in net new cash to taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

In contrast, U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $7.1 billion.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw $5.66 billion in net outflows. Mutual funds, thought to represent retail investors, posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals.