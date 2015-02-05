FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds had record inflows -Lipper
#Funds News
February 5, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds had record inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, table, byline)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors added a record $13.7
billion in net new cash to taxable U.S.-based bond funds in the
week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
    "This is the record," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst
with Lipper.
    But, he cautioned, "we're not ready to say it's widespread
institutionally," adding that a single large institutional
investor could be behind much of the inflows.
    Bond mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of
retail investors, took in a net $5.1 billion over the week.
Exchange-traded funds, often used by institutional investors,
took in even more, $8.6 billion.
    In contrast, $7.1 billion flowed out of U.S.-based stock
funds.
    Stock exchange-traded funds recorded $5.66 billion in net
outflows. Mutual funds posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals.
    Emerging market funds also had inflows for the second
straight week, with a net $162 million going to debt funds and
$507 million going to equity funds.    
    Money market funds reported outflows of $9.9 billion.    
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bln)              ($Bln)     
 All Equity Funds          -7.138    -0.14     5,085.972  11,452
 Domestic Equities         -6.368    -0.18     3,694.165  8,238
 Non-Domestic Equities     -0.771    -0.06     1,391.807  3,214
 All Taxable Bond Funds    13.667    0.60      2,305.890  5,956
 All Money Market Funds    -9.925    -0.42     2,377.073  1,274
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.589     0.17      347.011    1,467
 
 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alan Crosby and Steve
Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
