UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds had record inflows -Lipper

(Adds analyst comment, table, byline) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors added a record $13.7 billion in net new cash to taxable U.S.-based bond funds in the week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. "This is the record," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper. But, he cautioned, "we're not ready to say it's widespread institutionally," adding that a single large institutional investor could be behind much of the inflows. Bond mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, took in a net $5.1 billion over the week. Exchange-traded funds, often used by institutional investors, took in even more, $8.6 billion. In contrast, $7.1 billion flowed out of U.S.-based stock funds. Stock exchange-traded funds recorded $5.66 billion in net outflows. Mutual funds posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals. Emerging market funds also had inflows for the second straight week, with a net $162 million going to debt funds and $507 million going to equity funds. Money market funds reported outflows of $9.9 billion. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bln) ($Bln) All Equity Funds -7.138 -0.14 5,085.972 11,452 Domestic Equities -6.368 -0.18 3,694.165 8,238 Non-Domestic Equities -0.771 -0.06 1,391.807 3,214 All Taxable Bond Funds 13.667 0.60 2,305.890 5,956 All Money Market Funds -9.925 -0.42 2,377.073 1,274 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.589 0.17 347.011 1,467