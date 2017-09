NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $5.9 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 18, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, their fourth straight week of inflows. Stock funds attracted $3.7 billion in inflows, with most of the new cash flowing into stock exchange-traded funds. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Ashley Lau)