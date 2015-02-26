UPDATE 1-U.S.-based non-domestic stock funds attract most cash since 2013 -Lipper

(New throughout with additional flows, analyst comment, table; byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.6 billion into funds that specialize in stocks outside the United States on greater risk appetite and demand for bargains overseas, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows were the biggest since October 2013. Conversely, funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.1 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals in three weeks. The total inflows of $1.5 billion marked the third straight week of new demand. Funds that specialize in European shares attracted $791 million, their fifth straight week of inflows, while Japanese stock funds attract $404 million to mark their third consecutive week of commitments. Stock mutual funds attracted $899 million in the latest week, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $605 million. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. Taxable bond funds attracted $4.1 billion, their eighth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.1 billion to mark their fifth consecutive week of inflows. Funds that hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $222 million in outflows, their biggest investor withdrawals in seven weeks. European shares rallied over the period on a conditional financial rescue for Greece, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be several months before the Fed expects to increase interest rates, boosting risk appetite. "The positive news out of Europe as well as on the home front here with the Fed probably led to more risk-taking," said Pat Keon, research analyst at Lipper. Besides the relief regarding Greece, analysts have noted an appeal for non-U.S. shares in recent months on the view that cheaper valuations can be found overseas. While the U.S. S&P 500 stock index rallied 11.4 percent last year, Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index rose just 4 percent. Investors also favored emerging market assets in the latest week, committing $853 million to the regions' stock funds to mark their second straight week of inflows. Emerging market debt funds attracted $160 million to mark their fifth week of inflows. Investors still parked $10.1 billion in low-risk money market funds in the latest week after pulling $14.1 billion out of the funds the prior week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 1.504 0.03 5,266.643 11,455 Domestic -3.110 -0.08 3,817.722 8,239 Equities Non-Domestic 4.614 0.32 1,448.921 3,216 Equities All Taxable Bond 4.055 0.17 2,338.882 5,976 Funds All Money Market 10.095 0.43 2,372.818 1,271 Funds All Municipal 0.429 0.12 346.384 1,459 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Grant McCool)