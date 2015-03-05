FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.4 bln in latest week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 5, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.4 bln in latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 4, marking their biggest inflows since late December, data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted most of the new cash, at $6.9 billion, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted about $1.5 billion. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks attracted $1.4 billion, their biggest inflows since June 2014.

Taxable bond funds attracted $170 million in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.8 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since June 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.