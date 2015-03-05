FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.4 bln in latest week - Lipper
March 5, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.4 bln in latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quotes from head of Lipper Americas Research; byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 4,
marking their biggest inflows since late December, data from
Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday.
    Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted most of
the new cash, at $6.9 billion, while U.S.-focused stock funds
attracted about $1.5 billion.     
    "Most of the inflow to non-U.S. funds was into ETFs, which
got $5.2 billion," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research. "I think those investors are expecting a rally in
European stocks after the ECB opens the QE (quantitative easing)
spigots next week."
    The European Central Bank said it will start printing money
to buy bonds next Monday and delivered a robust economic outlook
that will make it hard to extend the plan beyond September 2016,
 when it is expected to end.
    The ECB is embarking on the program of QE with a view to
raising euro zone inflation from below zero back towards its
goal of just under 2 percent, and to helping buoy economies
across the 19-country bloc. 
    Tjornehoj said investors likely pulled money out of
U.S.-based money market portfolios to fund their purchases of
non-domestic stock funds. "Risk-on environment," he said. "Money
is coming off the sidelines when you look at the money fund
outflows."   
    U.S.-based European stock funds posted net inflows of $708
million, their sixth straight week of inflows, according to
Lipper data.
    Additionally, funds that specialize in emerging market
stocks attracted $1.4 billion, their biggest inflows since June
2014, Lipper said. 
    Investors did not shun bond funds entirely. 
    Taxable bond funds attracted $170 million in new cash,
marking their ninth straight week of inflows. U.S.-based
high-yield "junk" bond funds posted net inflows of $309 million
in inflows, their sixth straight week of inflows, Lipper added. 
    On the other end of the credit spectrum, funds that
specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.8 billion in outflows,
their biggest withdrawals since June 2014.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector                  Flow Chg   %        Assets     Count
                         ($Bil)     Assets   ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds        8.354      0.16     5,233.872  11,454
 Domestic Equities       1.449      0.04     3,794.135  8,241
 Non-Domestic Equities   6.904      0.48     1,439.738  3,213
 All Taxable Bond Funds  0.170      0.01     2,313.116  5,965
 All Money Market Funds  -16.027    -0.68    2,355.593  1,265
 All Municipal Bond      0.408      0.12     346.648    1,459
 Funds                                                  
 
 (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Grant McCool)

