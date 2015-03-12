FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $1.8 bln outflows in week -Lipper
#Funds News
March 12, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $1.8 bln outflows in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.8 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended March 11, marking their first outflows in 10 weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while high-yield bond funds posted $2 billion in outflows. Stock funds attracted $994 million in inflows, with funds that specialize in European stocks attracting $924 million in inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
