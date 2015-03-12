U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $1.8 bln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.8 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended March 11, marking their first outflows in 10 weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while high-yield bond funds posted $2 billion in outflows. Stock funds attracted $994 million in inflows, with funds that specialize in European stocks attracting $924 million in inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)