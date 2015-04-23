FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based TIPS funds attract record $1.4 bln inflows - Lipper
April 23, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $1.4 billion into funds that specialize in inflation-protected Treasuries (TIPS) in the week ended April 22, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the biggest since Lipper began tracking the funds in 2002. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $5 billion to mark their sixth straight week of inflows.

Stock funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows in four weeks and their second straight week of inflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay

