FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based TIPS funds attract record $1.4 bln inflows - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 23, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based TIPS funds attract record $1.4 bln inflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on flow figures, table; byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured a record $1.4 billion into funds that specialize in
inflation-protected bond funds in the week ended April 22, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    The inflows were the biggest since Lipper began tracking the
funds in 2002. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $5 billion
to mark their sixth straight week of inflows. 
    Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, said the
majority of inflows went into two BlackRock Inc products
--the iShares TIPS Bond ETF and the BlackRock Inflation
Protected Bond Fund. 
    Meanwhile, stock funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash to
mark their biggest inflows in four weeks and their second
straight week of inflows. Within the stock funds category, $2
billion of net cash went into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in
the latest week while stock ETFs posted withdrawals of $398
million, Lipper said.
    Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted
outflows of $5.7 billion, their fourth straight week of
outflows. For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock
funds attracted $7.4 billion of inflows, their 11th straight
week of inflows, Lipper added. 
    U.S.-based emerging market equity funds attracted $2 billion
of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows, while
U.S.-based emerging markets debt funds posted $84 million in
outflows, Lipper said.
    U.S.-based money market funds had $3.8 billion in net
withdrawals, their fourth straight week of outflows, according
to Lipper data.
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
      
 Sector          Flow Chg      % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                 ($Bil)                                 
 All Equity      1.614         0.03      5,428.949      11,541
 Funds                                                  
 Domestic        -5.739        -0.15     3,889.496      8,295
 Equities                                               
 Non-Domestic    7.353         0.48      1,539.453      3,246
 Equities                                               
 All Taxable     5.015         0.21      2,363.105      5,999
 Bond Funds                                             
 All Money       -3.754        -0.16     2,287.175      1,264
 Market Funds                                           
 All Municipal   0.535         0.15      348.527        1,468
 Bond Funds                                             
 
     

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay and Diane
Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.