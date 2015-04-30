FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $1.7 bln in week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 30, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $1.7 bln in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended April 29, marking the seventh straight week of inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $859 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals, while investment-grade bond funds attracted $1.5 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows.

Stock funds attracted $689 million in inflows to mark their third straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.