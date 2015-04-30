U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $1.7 bln in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended April 29, marking the seventh straight week of inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $859 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals, while investment-grade bond funds attracted $1.5 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows.

Stock funds attracted $689 million in inflows to mark their third straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)