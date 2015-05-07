FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds post $14.8 bln outflows in week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 7, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $14.8 bln outflows in week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $14.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended May 6, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since mid-December, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows also marked the first investor withdrawals from the funds in four weeks. The outflows came from funds that specialize in U.S. shares, which posted $17.4 billion in outflows, their biggest since August 2014.

Taxable bond funds posted $3 billion in outflows to also marked their biggest weekly outflows of the year. The withdrawals were the first from the funds in eight weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.