U.S.-based government-Treasury funds post $2.2 bln outflows in week - Lipper
May 28, 2015

U.S.-based government-Treasury funds post $2.2 bln outflows in week - Lipper

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2.2 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended May 27, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows were the biggest since early March and the first in three weeks. Taxable bond funds overall posted $2.1 billion in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks.

Stock funds attracted $221 million in new cash after posting $1.7 billion in withdrawals the prior week. Emerging markets stock funds attracted their 10th straight week of inflows, at $270 million. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

