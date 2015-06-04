FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.2 bln in latest week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 4, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.2 bln in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended June 3, marking their biggest weekly inflows since mid-March, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.6 billion to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that specialize in Japanese shares attracted $680 million to mark their biggest inflows since mid-March.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash after posting $2.1 billion in outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.