FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based international, global debt funds pull out $257 mln
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 4, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based international, global debt funds pull out $257 mln

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds quotes from Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment
officer, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $257 million from international and global debt funds in
the week ended June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    For the third straight day on Thursday, the 10-year German
government bond suffered a large selloff, pushing yields, which 
move in the opposite direction, up sharply.
    Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis
points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to
trade 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.83 percent, recouping
a slice of this week's 33 basis points surge.
    The latest week's outflow is the second largest outflow this
year after $447 million in net withdrawals in the week ended May
6, another week when 10-year German Bund yields spiked.
    "Bunds start to get interesting at around the one percent
level," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer.
    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $4.8
trillion in assets under management, has been adding to its
position in Europe and overall Rieder is bullish on the region,
despite uncertainty around what will happen with Greece, he
said. 
    Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.2 billion into stock
funds in the week ended June 3, marking their biggest weekly
inflows since mid-March, Lipper said.
    Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.6 billion
to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that
specialize in Japanese shares attracted $680 million to mark
their biggest inflows since mid-March. U.S.-based Chinese stock
funds attracted $446 million of inflows, their third straight
week of inflows, according to Lipper.
    Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash after
posting $2.1 billion in outflows the prior week. U.S.-based
high-yield bond funds posted $601 million of inflows after
$111.1 million of outflows in the prior week, Lipper said.
    For their part, U.S.-based money market funds attracted $8.1
billion of inflows after $732 million of outflows in the prior
week, Lipper added.
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
      
 Sector             Flow Chg   % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                    ($Bil)                              
 All Equity Funds   6.179      0.11      5,448.512      11,674
 Domestic Equities  2.644      0.07      3,889.519      8,386
 Non-Domestic       3.535      0.23      1,558.993      3,288
 Equities                                               
 All Taxable Bond   1.240      0.05      2,356.654      6,053
 Funds                                                  
 All Money Market   8.089      0.35      2,287.838      1,262
 Funds                                                  
 All Municipal      -0.381     -0.11     346.030        1,479
 Bond Funds                                             
 
 (Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.