UPDATE 1-U.S.-based junk bond funds see $2.6 bln in weekly outflows
#Funds News
June 11, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based junk bond funds see $2.6 bln in weekly outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quotes from head of Americas research at Lipper, table)
    By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
yanked $2.6 billion from high-yield "junk" portfolios in the
week ended June 10, the most in five weeks, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    The cash withdrawals stemmed from exchange-traded-fund
investors pulling capital from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield
Corporate Bond Fund, $1.06 billion, and the SPDR
Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, $762 million, said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper. 
    "High-yield spreads backed up 20 basis points this week,
erasing the April-May rally and that spooked investors,"
Tjornehoj said. After their worst two-week performance since
March, taxable bond mutual funds saw outflows of $653 million,
just the second week investors have pulled money from them this
year, Tjornehoj added.
    Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled another $88 million
from international and global debt funds in the week ended June
10, after cash withdrawals of $257 million in the week ended
June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year, Lipper said.
    Prices on German Bunds have been falling and their yields
rising since hitting a low on 10-year Bund yields 
of 0.049 percent on April 17. Thursday, 10-year German Bund
yields were trading around 0.89 percent.
    Including ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash
inflows totaling $2.8 billion in the week ended June 10, with
domestic funds reporting net outflows of $62 million and
non-domestic funds reporting net inflows of $2.861 billion,
Lipper said.
    Excluding ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash
inflows totaling $850 million with domestic funds reporting net
outflows of $805 million and non-domestic funds reporting net
inflows totaling $1.655 billion, Lipper added.
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector             Flow Chg     %       Assets ($Bil)  Count
                    ($Bil)       Assets                 
 All Equity Funds   2.800        0.05    5,421.941      11,709
 Domestic Equities  -0.062       -0.00   3,874.887      8,410
 Non-Domestic       2.861        0.18    1,547.053      3,299
 Equities                                               
 All Taxable Bond   -2.643       -0.11   2,341.925      6,061
 Funds                                                  
 All Money Market   -7.230       -0.32   2,282.935      1,276
 Funds                                                  
 All Municipal      -0.412       -0.12   344.979        1,491
 Bond Funds                                             
 
 

 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen; Editing by Tom
Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
