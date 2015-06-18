U.S.-based taxable bond funds post biggest outflows of year -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $5.2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended June 17, marking their biggest outflows of the year, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows also marked the funds’ second straight week of withdrawals. High-yield bond funds posted $2.9 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since mid-December.

Stock funds attracted $6.9 billion to mark their biggest inflows since mid-March and their fourth straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)