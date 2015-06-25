FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3.4 bln in week -Lipper
#Funds News
June 25, 2015

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3.4 bln in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $3.4 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended June 24, marking the first inflows into the funds in three weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows to mark their first investor withdrawals in five weeks. Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $160 million to mark their sixth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
