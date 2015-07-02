FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-focused stock funds on track for record annual outflows -Lipper
July 2, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-focused stock funds on track for record annual outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds additional flow data, analyst comment, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $59.6 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares
in the first half of the year, putting the funds on track for
their biggest annual outflows on record, preliminary data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    The outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. shares, so far
this year through July 1, already overshadowed outflows in any
other full year since Lipper records began in 1992, the data
show. 
    Funds that specialize in international shares have attracted
$125.9 billion, which already surpassed last year's inflows of
$115.3 billion, the preliminary data show. 
    "The U.S. market may be a little overpriced, a little
frothy, and investors are looking overseas to get better
values," Lipper research analyst Patrick Keon said. 
    The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index has risen just
0.9 percent this year after rallying more than 11 percent in
2014.
    Overall, investors committed $64.4 billion to stock funds in
the first half, less than a third of the funds' $231.4 billion
inflows in all of 2014, the data show.
    Taxable bond funds, by comparison, attracted $49.3 billion
in the first half after attracting $86.3 billion in the first
half of last year, the preliminary data show. 
    In the latest week ended July 1, stock funds posted $10.9
billion in outflows, their biggest since early May, while
taxable bond funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows after
attracting $3.4 billion in inflows the prior week.  
    Investors shunned both U.S. and international stocks,
however, in the latest week. Funds that specialize in U.S.
shares bled $9.8 billion, marking their second straight week of
outflows and their biggest since early May, while
international-focused stock funds posted $1.1 billion in
withdrawals to mark their first outflows since early February.
    Investors also pulled the most cash out of investment-grade
bond funds so far this year, at $655 million, and yanked $3
billion out of riskier high-yield bond funds to mark their
biggest outflows since mid-December.
    Investors fled to the safety of funds that specialize in
U.S. Treasuries, which attracted their second straight week of
inflows at $384 million. 
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector               Flow Chg    % Assets  Assets       Count
                      ($Bil)                ($Bil)       
 All Equity Funds     -10.851     -0.20     5,343.522    11,751
 Domestic Equities    -9.774      -0.25     3,817.073    8,436
 Non-Domestic         -1.076      -0.07     1,526.449    3,315
 Equities                                                
 All Taxable Bond     -4.640      -0.20     2,331.477    6,100
 Funds                                                   
 All Money Market     12.249      0.54      2,286.457    1,266
 Funds                                                   
 All Municipal Bond   -1.199      -0.35     343.712      1,493
 Funds                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Christian Plumb)

