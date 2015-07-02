UPDATE 1-U.S.-focused stock funds on track for record annual outflows -Lipper

(Adds additional flow data, analyst comment, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $59.6 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares in the first half of the year, putting the funds on track for their biggest annual outflows on record, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. shares, so far this year through July 1, already overshadowed outflows in any other full year since Lipper records began in 1992, the data show. Funds that specialize in international shares have attracted $125.9 billion, which already surpassed last year's inflows of $115.3 billion, the preliminary data show. "The U.S. market may be a little overpriced, a little frothy, and investors are looking overseas to get better values," Lipper research analyst Patrick Keon said. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index has risen just 0.9 percent this year after rallying more than 11 percent in 2014. Overall, investors committed $64.4 billion to stock funds in the first half, less than a third of the funds' $231.4 billion inflows in all of 2014, the data show. Taxable bond funds, by comparison, attracted $49.3 billion in the first half after attracting $86.3 billion in the first half of last year, the preliminary data show. In the latest week ended July 1, stock funds posted $10.9 billion in outflows, their biggest since early May, while taxable bond funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows after attracting $3.4 billion in inflows the prior week. Investors shunned both U.S. and international stocks, however, in the latest week. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled $9.8 billion, marking their second straight week of outflows and their biggest since early May, while international-focused stock funds posted $1.1 billion in withdrawals to mark their first outflows since early February. Investors also pulled the most cash out of investment-grade bond funds so far this year, at $655 million, and yanked $3 billion out of riskier high-yield bond funds to mark their biggest outflows since mid-December. Investors fled to the safety of funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, which attracted their second straight week of inflows at $384 million. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -10.851 -0.20 5,343.522 11,751 Domestic Equities -9.774 -0.25 3,817.073 8,436 Non-Domestic -1.076 -0.07 1,526.449 3,315 Equities All Taxable Bond -4.640 -0.20 2,331.477 6,100 Funds All Money Market 12.249 0.54 2,286.457 1,266 Funds All Municipal Bond -1.199 -0.35 343.712 1,493 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alan Crosby and Christian Plumb)