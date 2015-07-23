U.S.-based commodities, precious metals funds bleed $779 mln - Lipper

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $779 million from commodities and precious metals funds in the week ended July 22, marking the funds’ biggest outflows since late 2013, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The funds mainly invest in gold futures. Stock funds posted $1.4 billion in withdrawals to mark their second straight week of outflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares accounted for the total outflows, with investors pulling $4.5 billion from the funds.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.4 billion in new cash to mark their third straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)