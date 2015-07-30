FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $3.5 bln outflows in week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $3.5 bln outflows in week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.5 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended July 29, marking the first outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals to mark their first outflows in four weeks, but funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $393 million.

Stock funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.