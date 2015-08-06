FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based money market funds attract $20.3 bln inflows in week - Lipper
August 6, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based money market funds attract $20.3 bln inflows in week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quotes from head of Americas Research at Lipper, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Appetite for risk-taking took
another week off as investors pulled billions from stock and
bonds funds but poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market
funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest
inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
    Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their
fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in
U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at
$5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international
shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week
of inflows. 
    Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark
their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize
in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of
outflows, at $1.2 billion. Funds that specialize in
investment-grade bond funds also posted their second straight
week of cash withdrawals, at $740 million, Lipper said.
    "This was generally a risk-off week," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
He noted the five straight days of losses on the Dow Jones
Industrial Average.     
    Emerging markets equity funds posted $387 million in
outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals.
Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt posted $132
million in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of
withdrawals.
    U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds posted $461
million of outflows, their fifth consecutive week of cash
withdrawals, Lipper said.
    Not every sector suffered outflows. U.S.-based European
funds attracted $367 million of inflows, their fourth straight
week of inflows, stemming from attractive valuations relative to
the United States, Tjornehoj added.
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
     
 Sector                 Flow Chg      %       Assets      Count
                        ($Bil)        Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds       -3.637        -0.07   5,353.114   11,816
 Domestic Equities      -5.338        -0.14   3,832.471   8,496
 Non-Domestic Equities  1.701         0.11    1,520.643   3,320
 All Taxable Bond       -1.617        -0.07   2,329.883   6,136
 Funds                                                    
 All Money Market       20.309        0.88    2,315.754   1,226
 Funds                                                    
 All Municipal Bond     -0.308        -0.09   345.320     1,496
 Funds                                                    
 
     
        

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Bill
Rigby and Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
