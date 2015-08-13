FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds post third week of outflows - Lipper
August 13, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post third week of outflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Aug. 12, marking the funds’ third straight week of outflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, while investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest outflows since June 2013, at $1.8 billion. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, attracted $601 million in inflows.

Stock funds attracted $936 million to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
