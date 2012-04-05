FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US equity, money market funds extend outflows-Lipper
#Funds News
April 5, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 6 years ago

US equity, money market funds extend outflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds on Thursday
posted outflows for a second consecutive week as redemptions
from institutional investors accelerated on resurgent concerns
about the euro zone debt market, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper showed.	
    U.S.-domiciled equity funds had $1.34 billion in outflows
during the week ended Wednesday, April 4, about half the $2.65
billion lost in the previous period.	
    This week, however, institutional investors appeared to be
driving outflows, with redemptions from exchange-traded funds
jumping to $2.53 billion from a mere $184 million a week ago.	
    ETFs are considered as the main instruments used by
institutional investors. Excluding ETFs, U.S. equity funds saw
inflows of $1.18 billion for the week.	
    Investors also pulled $9.6 billion out of money market funds
in the same period, extending outflows in that sector for a
sixth consecutive week.	
    As concerns about the euro zone caused the benchmark S&P 500
Index to post its worst week so far this year, investors
returned to the perceived safety of the bond market.	
    Taxable bond funds received inflows of $4.38 billion during
the week while municipal bond funds took in $63 million.	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 	
       	
 Sector                    Flow Chg     %       Assets   Count
                           ($ Bln)    Assets    ($ Bln)  
 All Equity Funds          -1.343     -0.05   2,855.858  10,295
 Domestic Equities         -0.603     -0.03   2,173.226   7,729
 Non-Domestic Equities     -0.740     -0.11     682.632   2,566
 All Taxable Bond Funds     4.384      0.32   1,389.860   4,532
 All Money Market Funds    -9.593     -0.42   2,298.342   1,429
 All Municipal Bond Funds   0.063      0.02     289.560   1,376

