Institutional investors dump equity funds-Lipper
August 9, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Institutional investors dump equity funds-Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Institutional investors dumped
equity funds as retail investors proved wary of such riskier
assets in the week ended Aug. 8, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    Equity funds recorded net outflows of $4.061 billion in the
week, deriving from a net outflow of $4.194 billion from
exchange traded funds.
    Of that ETF exit, the majority - $3.898 billion - came from
State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund.    
    "It may not be a general indicator of any change in market
outlook," said Matthew Lemieux, research analyst at Lipper.
"It's probably just some larger institutional moves."
    But even retail investors, excluding ETFs, only added a net
$133 million to equity funds, a mere fraction of their net exits
over the past two weeks. 
    "Investors are back into what seems to be maybe a holding
pattern when it comes to allocating new money toward riskier
assets," Lemieux said.   
    ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
    The caution came despite a 2 percent rise in the S&P 500
 in the reporting period on hopes global policymakers will
step in to support flagging economies.    
    Money market funds notched net inflows of $11.931 billion.
Since mid-June, those funds have alternated weeks of net inflows
and outflows. 
    "It'd be hard to say investors are going there for anything
other than risk-off type play," Lemieux said. "There's really no
consistent direction."
    Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record
low interest rate environment, saw a net entry of $5.167
billion, the fifth straight week of gains.   
    Corporate high-yield funds notched a ninth straight week of
net inflows, gaining $809 million. Investment grade corporate
bond funds saw net inflows of $1.61 billion, more than double
the net inflows of the previous week.      
    Municipal bond funds saw net gains of $1.14 billion, the
largest advance yet in a 17-week straight run of inflows.     
    Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $395
million. Net gains rose to $516 million when ETFs are included. 
 
    Equity income funds have been relatively consistent gainers
over recent years, providing an alternative for yield-hungry
investors balking at record low interest rates.
  The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets       Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)       
 All Equity Funds          -4.061    -0.15   2,803.404    10,208
 Domestic Equities         -4.661    -0.22   2,133.590    7,631
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.600     0.09    669.814      2,577
 All Taxable Bond Funds    5.167     0.35    1,466.955    4,696
 All Money Market Funds    11.931    0.53    2,282.244    1,422
 All Municipal Bond Funds  1.140     0.37    309.275      1,353

