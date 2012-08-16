Fixed-income funds take in cash for 6th straight week-Lipper

By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors maintained a steady appetite for fixed-income funds in the week ended Aug. 15, taking in just over $3 billion during a low trading volume period, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. It was the sixth consecutive week of net inflows for fixed income, driven by $1.4 billion in new money for investment-grade bonds. The more speculative high-yield funds had inflows of $378 million, a sharp drop of more than 50 percent from the prior week. Equity funds posted a hefty outflow of $6.25 billion. However, this should not be characterized as a wholesale rejection of stocks, Lipper said. "In equities we can attribute the outflows to two funds from the Russell Group. U.S. Defensive Equity and U.S. Core Equity, both of which are open end funds," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "There were some institutional redemptions that accounted for nearly all of the outflows for the week in equity funds. I would characterize it as a rebalancing by fund of fund money managers rather than a vote against these specific funds or equities in general," he said. Excluding exchange-traded funds (ETFs), outflows during the week totaled $1.84 billion for equities. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. During the reporting period, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index edged 0.24 percent higher. Inflows into mutual funds across all asset classes for the week totaled $11.2 billion, Roseen said, noting how investors wanted to put cash to work but were uneasy about going into equities. In addition to low seasonal trading volumes, uncertainty over Europe's actions to fix its sovereign debt crisis and what central banks such as China's are willing to provide in terms of extra stimulus, is keeping the focus on fixed income. Municipal bond funds enjoyed another strong week, bringing in $964 million in net inflows, which pulled the four week moving average higher for a sixth consecutive week. Money market funds also had a strong week, bringing in an additional $13.5 billion in new money. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -6.254 -0.22 2,805.296 10,224 Domestic Equities -6.798 -0.32 2,134.429 7,633 Non-Domestic Equities 0.544 0.08 670.868 2,591 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.014 0.21 1,464.637 4,717 All Money Market Funds 13.512 0.59 2,297.102 1,424 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.964 0.31 309.482 1,357