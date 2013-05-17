FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds reap $8.9 bln as stock markets climb -Lipper
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds reap $8.9 bln as stock markets climb -Lipper

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the
United States poured $8.9 billion into stock funds in the latest
week, the most in nine weeks as the S&P 500 continued to
hit new record highs, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday. 
    Mutual funds that hold stocks pulled in about $3.07 billion
in the week ended May 15 - the most in eight weeks - while stock
exchange-traded funds attracted over $5.8 billion, or slightly
less than the prior week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, however,
gained a sizeable $5.4 billion in new cash. 
    "The momentum of the market and the steadiness of large caps
gets people interested in investing again," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper, on the surge in new cash
into stock funds amid price gains on stocks such as Google Inc
, Bank of America Corp, and Citigroup Inc.
    The expectation of continued accommodative monetary policy
from central banks globally has also sustained support for
stocks. The appetite, or lack thereof, for equities serves as an
important barometer of investor confidence and how people feel
about the state of economic growth.
    The total inflows into stock funds was up over $1 billion
from the prior week. Tjornehoj said mom-and-pop investors put
greater faith in stocks over the latest week as the S&P 500 rose
an additional 1.6 percent. The index is up nearly 16 percent
this year. 
    Even as the S&P 500's weekly gain overshadowed the MSCI
all-country world equity index's rise of 0.3 percent, funds that
hold stocks outside of the United States attracted more cash
than funds that hold U.S. stocks in the latest week. 
    Funds that hold non-U.S. stocks raked in about $4.6 billion,
while funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted over $4.3 billion.
Investors tempered commitments of $5.4 billion to the SPDR S&P
500 ETF with outflows of about $1.45 billion from the iShares
Russell 2000 ETF, which tracks stocks of smaller U.S.
companies. Investors also pulled $1.1 billion out of the SPDR
Gold Trust.
    ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
    Among the renewed appetite for international stocks - which
was the greatest since mid-January - Japanese stock funds pulled
in $1.57 billion in new cash, the second highest on record after
the funds reaped record gains of $1.67 billion in mid-April. 
    The enthusiasm for Japanese stocks came as Japan's Nikkei
average broke above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008
on Wednesday. The index has surged 45 percent this year, boosted
by the Bank of Japan's announcement on April 4 that it would
inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy in less than two
years to fight deflation.
    Demand for bond funds, meanwhile, paled in comparison to
demand for stock funds. Just $2.83 billion flowed into taxable
bond mutual funds and ETFs over Lipper's reporting period, a
sharp drop from the prior week's record $8.88 billion in cash
gains. The latest period was the weakest turnout since early
April.
    Investors pulled $402.8 million out of high-yield "junk"
bond funds after the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index
hit a record low yield-to-worst of 4.97 percent on May 7.
Investors had put $789 million into the funds the previous week.
    "It's certainly a number that troubles you as a fixed income
investor," said Tjornehoj on the low yield on the high-yield
bond index. He said investors may be growing concerned as to
whether they are receiving enough of an interest payout on
high-yield bonds for the risk.
    Investors soured on ETFs that hold taxable bonds and pulled
$287 million out of the funds after pouring a record $4.49
billion into the funds the prior week. Demand also fell sharply
for funds that hold U.S. Treasuries, which attracted just $73
million after gaining record high inflows of $1.45 billion the
prior week. 
    Investment-grade corporate bond funds also saw a drop in
demand to $1.29 billion in inflows, down from big gains of $3.7
billion the prior week. Funds that hold leveraged loans, which
are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks, took in about $871 million, down from
over $1 billion the prior week. 
    The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.95
percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          8.913     0.27    3,398.008   10,183
 Domestic Equities         4.339     0.17    2,525.547   7,524
 Non-Domestic Equities     4.574     0.53    872.461     2,659
 All Taxable Bond Funds    2.833     0.17    1,632.332   4,921
 All Money Market Funds    -1.878    -0.08   2,286.764   1,332
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.306     0.09    326.524     1,387

