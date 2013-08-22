U.S.-based stock funds post biggest weekly outflow since July '12-Lipper

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States pulled roughly $9.4 billion out of stock funds in the latest week, marking the biggest outflow from the funds since July 2012, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold European stocks attracted $1.08 billion in new cash in the week ended Aug. 21, however, marking the biggest inflow into the funds in ten weeks.

Taxable bond funds had outflows of $3.9 billion over the weely period. Inflation-protected bond funds had ouflows of $499 million, while high-yield bond funds saw outflows of $2.3 billion.