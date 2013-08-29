FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pull less cash from U.S.-based stock funds-Lipper
August 29, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Investors pull less cash from U.S.-based stock funds-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $863.1 million out of stock funds in the latest week, down from massive outflows in the prior week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.

The outflows from stock funds in the week ended Aug. 28 were down from outflows of about $9.4 billion from the funds the prior week, which were the most since July 2012, said Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service.

Japanese stock funds posted outflows of $240.6 million in the latest week, marking the fifth straight week in which investors have pulled cash from the funds.

Investors pulled $712.1 million out of taxable bond funds, meanwhile, down from the previous week. Commodities and precious metals funds took in $328.1 million in new cash, marking their third consecutive week of inflows.

