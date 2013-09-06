FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds have $5.1 billion outflow -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 6, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds have $5.1 billion outflow -Lipper

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds additional flows, analyst comment, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the
United States pulled $5.1 billion out of stock funds in the
latest week, even as strong economic data lifted U.S. stock
indices, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday. 
    The outflows from stock funds in the week ended Sept. 4
marked the third straight week of net withdrawals from the
funds, even as U.S. stock prices broadly rose on data showing
upwardly revised U.S. economic growth and strength in
manufacturing.
    Uncertainty over whether the United States would punish
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government over alleged use
of chemical weapons against civilians led investors to pull cash
out of stock funds, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas
research at Lipper. 
    A U.S.-led military strike on Syria could be the start of a
"prolonged conflict" that would be negative for stocks,
Tjornehoj said. That possibility overshadowed strong U.S.
economic data over the period, he added.
    Outflows of $5.91 billion from stock exchange-traded funds
accounted for the total net outflows from stock funds. 
    Of the outflows from stock ETFs, investors withdrew $4.8
billion from ETFs that hold U.S. stocks. Of that sum, investors
pulled $3.04 billion out of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust,
even as the S&P 500 stock index rose 1.1 percent over the
period. 
    Investors still committed $781.8 million to stock mutual
funds, but that amount marked the smallest inflows since early
June. 
    ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent retail investor patterns.
    Emerging market stock funds had $819.3 million in outflows
in the week ended Sept. 4, marking the first net outflows from
the funds since July even as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index
 of global emerging market stocks rose 3.1 percent.
    Investors are realizing that a spike higher in interest
rates following a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85
billion in monthly bond purchases would also lead to higher
interest rates for emerging market companies, Tjornehoj said. 
    Those higher interest rates would have an adverse effect on
those companies since they would make borrowing more expensive,
he added. 
    Funds that hold Japanese stocks had outflows of $331.6
million over the weekly period, marking the sixth straight week
of outflows from the funds, despite a rise of 5.4 percent for
Japan's Nikkei average over the weekly period. 
    The recent outflows are a sign that investors have become
less enthused with the Bank of Japan's pledge to inject $1.4
trillion of monetary stimulus into Japan's economy in less than
two years to fight deflation, said Tjornehoj of Lipper. 
    Investors also withdrew $503 million from taxable bond
funds, marking the third straight week of outflows from the
funds as the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose
13 basis points to 2.9 percent over the week. As yields rise,
prices fall.
    The strong U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that
the Fed would soon begin scaling back its monthly bond-buying,
causing selling pressure on the bond market over the week. 
    Riskier high-yield junk bond funds had outflows of $416
million, reversing small inflows in the prior week. Funds that
hold floating-rate bank loans had inflows of just $728.3
million, the smallest since mid-January.
    Those funds, which are protected from rising interest rates
by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, have attracted
$46.9 billion in new cash so far this year, putting them on
track to trounce previous annual records. 
    Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, had net outflows of $120 million, marking their
first outflows in four weeks even as gold prices rose on
geopolitical risk surrounding Syria. 
    Spot gold rose as high as $1,416 an ounce and was up
1.4 percent at the close of trading on Sept. 3 following
comments from Republican House Speaker John Boehner supporting
U.S. President Barack Obama's call for limited strikes on Syria.
    Investors also withdrew $2.6 billion from money market
funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term
securities, marking the first outflows from these funds in five
weeks.
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          -5.126    -0.15   3,446.851  10,382
 Domestic Equities         -4.996    -0.19   2,591.117  7,655
 Non-Domestic Equities     -0.130    -0.02   855.734    2,727
 All Taxable Bond Funds    -0.503    -0.03   1,573.677  5,094
 All Money Market Funds    -2.604    -0.11   2,362.657  1,329
 All Municipal Bond Funds  -1.307    -0.46   282.006    1,396
    
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon,  Ken Wills
and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.