FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $12.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $12.8 bln in latest week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $12.8 billion into stock funds in the latest week on strong global economic data and reduced fears of a U.S.-led strike on Syria, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds in the weekly period ended Sept. 11 were the biggest since mid-July. Data showing growth in the U.S. services sector and positive Chinese economic data helped lift global stocks over the reporting period, while the likelihood of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria fell.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $7.5 billion in new cash. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gained roughly $3.9 billion in inflows as the S&P 500 stock index rose 2.2 percent over the reporting period.

Emerging market stock funds attracted $2.6 billion in new cash in the weekly period ended Sept. 11, the biggest inflows since January. The MSCI emerging equities index rose 5.8 percent over the reporting period.

Japanese stock funds also attracted $200 million, the first inflows in seven weeks. Japan’s Nikkei average hit a five-week high on Sept. 9 after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Olympics and got an upgrade of second-quarter economic growth.

Taxable bond funds had inflows of $1.3 billion, the biggest inflows since late July. Data on Sept. 6 showing U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in August created uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back its monthly $85 billion in bond-buying.

Investors also put $13.2 billion into money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.