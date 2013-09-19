U.S.-based stock funds have $18.1 bln inflow in latest week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $18.1 billion into stock funds in the latest week, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since early January, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.4 billion in new cash in the week ended Sept. 18. Those cash gains marked the biggest inflows into the funds eight weeks.

Among all categories of taxable bond funds, high-yield junk bond funds took in $1.4 billion in the latest week.