FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $53.6 bln in October-Lipper
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $53.6 bln in October-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $53.6 billion into stock funds in October, marking the fourth straight month of inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed.

Investors pulled $6.7 billion out of taxable bond funds over the month, marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the funds.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted withdrawals of $7.5 billion, marking the biggest monthly outflow from the funds this year. Low-risk money market funds saw outflows of $7.8 billion, marking their first monthly outflow in four months.

Funds that hold high-yield bonds attracted $4 billion in new cash over the month, marking their second straight month of inflows.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.