U.S.-based stock funds attract $53.6 bln in October-Lipper

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $53.6 billion into stock funds in October, marking the fourth straight month of inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed.

Investors pulled $6.7 billion out of taxable bond funds over the month, marking the fifth straight month of outflows from the funds.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted withdrawals of $7.5 billion, marking the biggest monthly outflow from the funds this year. Low-risk money market funds saw outflows of $7.8 billion, marking their first monthly outflow in four months.

Funds that hold high-yield bonds attracted $4 billion in new cash over the month, marking their second straight month of inflows.