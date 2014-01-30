FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock mutual funds attract $10.24 bln - Lipper
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock mutual funds attract $10.24 bln - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $10.24 billion into stock mutual funds in the week ended Jan. 29, marking the sixth straight week of net new cash added to the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Conversely, investors yanked $2.6 billion in net cash from U.S.-based emerging market stock funds, their biggest outflow since February 2011, Lipper data said.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Low-risk money market funds posted outflows of $5.8 billion after inflows of $12.3 billion in new cash the previous week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
