U.S.-based stock funds attract $11 bln over week - Lipper
February 20, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $11 bln over week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $11.2 billion into stock funds in the latest week while pulling cash out of safe money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Feb. 19 marked the biggest inflows into the funds in eight weeks. Money market funds, meanwhile, posted over $43 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since October.

Stock exchange-traded funds attracted $8.2 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, while stock mutual funds attracted $2.9 billion. Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $361 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in six weeks.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.3 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of $672 million, marking their first outflows in five weeks.

