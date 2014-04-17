FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $3.6 bln outflows over week - Lipper
April 17, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.6 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 16, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since February, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors pulled $3.8 billion out of stock exchange-traded funds while committing $241 million to stock mutual funds. ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.

Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.4 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows, marking their sixth straight week of inflows. Floating-rate loan funds posted $249 million in outflows, marking their first outflows since June 2012.

Low-risk money market funds posted $32.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since mid-February. Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, posted $328.3 million in outflows, marking their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

