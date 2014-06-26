FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S.-based stock funds attract $1.5 bln over week ended - Lipper
#Funds News
June 26, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S.-based stock funds attract $1.5 bln over week ended - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to inflows from outflows for money market funds)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 25 after adding $5.3 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $620 million in new cash, while stock exchange-traded funds added $915 million. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $2.34 billion after marking their first net outflows in 15 weeks the previous week. Money market funds posted net inflows of $4.7 billion, their first week of net new money since early May. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
