FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $3.1 bln over week
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 3, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $3.1 bln over week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $3.1 billion to stock funds in the week ended July 2 after adding $1.5 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The new cash came entirely from stock exchange-traded funds, which saw net inflows of $4.8 billion. In contrast, stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion, the first such outflows since December.

Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $1 billion, the second straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted net inflows of $5.4 billion, also their second straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.