UPDATE 1-Retail investors yank cash from US stock funds, first time in 2014

(Adds table, stock performance, analyst quote) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Retail investors pulled money out of U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended July 2, just a day before stocks closed at yet another record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion, the first since December, over that week, Lipper said. In contrast, stock exchange-traded funds saw net inflows of $4.8 billion. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. Many of those retail investors were perhaps booking some profits, said Barry Fennell, senior research analyst at Lipper. "I think a lot of them (retail investors) perhaps weren't expecting" gains to continue, he said. In addition, with the end of the quarter falling during the period, some investors likely rebalanced their portfolios. The Dow Jones industrial average topped 17,000 for the first time Thursday, the index's first big 1,000-point milestone this year, following news that hiring in the United States accelerated last month. The Dow Industrial is up more than 4 percent so far this year on a total return basis, which includes dividends. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up 8.54 percent year-to-date on a total return basis. The S&P 500 gained 0.77 percent from its close on June 25 through its close on July 2. That index closed on Wednesday at a record high, which it then beat on Thursday after data showed a surge in U.S. job growth, suggesting gathering momentum in the world's biggest economy. The S&P ended the holiday-shortened week at 1985.44 on Thursday. Indeed, some large portfolio managers say stocks could continue to notch gains this year as the economy expands and the Federal Reserve keeps U.S. interest rates low. Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $1 billion, the second straight week of inflows. Corporate high-yield bond funds attracted $90 million in net new cash, after drawing $619 million in net inflows the previous week. Money market funds posted net inflows of $5.4 billion, also their second straight week of inflows. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 3.117 0.07 4,257.381 10,816 Domestic Equities 1.476 0.05 3,144.663 7,868 Non-Domestic Equities 1.641 0.15 1,112.718 2,948 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.058 0.06 1,808.235 5,478 All Money Market Funds 5.438 0.24 2,259.431 1,308 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.019 0.01 292.375 1,437 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)