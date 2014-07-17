FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.3 bln inflows - Lipper
#Funds News
July 17, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.3 bln inflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 16, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of new cash with inflows of $4.4 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $70.5 million in outflows. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are typically purchased by retail investors.

Japanese stock funds posted $411 million in outflows, marking their first outflows in four weeks.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2 billion in inflows, marking their biggest inflows in three weeks. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since August 2013, while floating-rate loan funds posted $440 million in outflows after attracting inflows the prior week.

Low-risk money market funds posted $9 billion in outflows, marking their first outflows in four weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
