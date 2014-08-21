FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.9 bln in latest week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 21, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $9.9 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20, marking their biggest inflows since June, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $6.7 billion in net new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows and their biggest inflows since February. High-yield bond funds attracted $2.2 billion, marking their second straight week of inflows.

Floating-rate loan funds posted about $540 million in outflows, marking their sixth straight week of outflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.