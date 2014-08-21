UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.9 bln in latest week - Lipper

(Adds additional flows, analyst comment, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Risk appetite made a raging comeback with investors pouring $2.2 billion into high-yield junk bond funds and $9.9 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows into high-yield bond funds were the biggest since last September and marked their second straight week of new money, while the inflows into stock funds were the biggest since June and also marked their second straight week of new demand. "Investors were willing to pick up more risk," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. He cited strong U.S. housing data and some relief in Ukraine-Russia tensions as having supported risk appetite over the weekly period. The latest inflows into high-yield bond funds came after investors pulled a record $7.1 billion from the funds earlier this month on risk aversion and concerns the securities were overvalued. Stock mutual funds attracted over $1.3 billion, marking their first inflows in four weeks, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $8.5 billion. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. Emerging market stock funds attracted $989 million in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows. European equity funds posted $143.4 million in withdrawals, marking their 10th straight week of outflows. Stock indexes worldwide rallied over the period. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 rose over 2 percent, while MSCI's all-country equity index rose 1.6 percent. MSCI's global emerging market equities index rose 1.3 percent. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $6.7 billion in net new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows and their biggest inflows since February. Emerging market debt funds attracted $183 million, marking their second straight week of inflows, while floating-rate loan funds posted about $540 million in outflows, marking their sixth straight week of withdrawals. "Advisors are suggesting that their clients pull money out of what might be considered a frothy market," Tjornehoj said on the outflows from floating-rate loan funds. Investors still parked $7.7 billion into low-risk money market funds. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 9.873 0.24 4,229.364 10,902 Domestic Equities 7.126 0.23 3,126.456 7,957 Non-Domestic 2.747 0.25 1,102.908 2,945 Equities All Taxable Bond 6.701 0.37 1,846.255 5,553 Funds All Money Market 7.684 0.34 2,296.694 1,311 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.449 0.15 297.269 1,429 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)