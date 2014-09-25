UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.6 bln over week -Lipper

(Adds analyst comment, chart, S&P performance) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $5.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 24, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows marked the seventh straight week of net inflows into the funds. However, the net inflows came entirely because of money added to stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of $6.5 billion in the week. In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $938 million. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to attract institutional investors. In recent weeks, investors in mutual funds and in ETFs have differed markedly in their behavior, with retail investors more reluctant to put money to work in stock funds. Institutional investors are value shopping, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. But the outflow from stock mutual funds "points to some uncertainty by the retail class," he said. The four-week moving average between the two investment vehicles underscores the difference. Mutual funds have a four-week moving average of $462 million in net outflows; for stock ETFs, the number is a net inflow of $4.9 billion. The S&P 500 index lost 0.16 percent from its close on Sept. 17 through its close on Sept. 24. Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $2.6 billion. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net inflows of $528 million. Emerging market stock funds posted net outflows of $971 million, the second week in a row of net outflows. Emerging market debt funds attracted net inflows of $88 million. European equity funds saw net outflows of $216 million. Money market funds saw net inflows of $9.5 billion. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 5.563 0.13 4,235.125 10,988 Domestic Equities 6.062 0.19 3,126.475 7,986 Non-Domestic Equities -0.499 -0.04 1,108.650 3,002 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.613 0.14 1,843.684 5,622 All Money Market Funds 9.527 0.42 2,300.588 1,310 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.589 0.19 310.511 1,443 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew Hay)