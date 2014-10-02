FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $10.4 bln net outflows over week-Lipper
October 2, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $10.4 bln net outflows over week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds withdrew a net $10.4 billion from stock funds in the week ended Oct. 1, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net outflows broke a seven-week streak of net inflows into the funds.

Stock exchange traded funds posted net outflows of $6.6 billion, while stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $3.8 billion.

Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $1.6 billion.

Money market funds saw a jump in net inflows, attracting $18.9 billion in new cash for the week, almost twice the $9.5 billion of net inflows over the previous week. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

