UPDATE 1-Money market inflows jump in latest week - Lipper

(Adds comments, details, context) By Luciana Lopez and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a net $18.9 billion into money market funds in the latest week, double the previous week's amount, amid record withdrawals from Pimco's flagship fund previously run by Bill Gross. Sometimes known as the bond king for his decades-long record in the fixed income market, Gross shocked markets on Friday when he left the company he helped co-found for much smaller rival Janus Capital Group. That news prompted a rush of outflows from Pimco, a record $23.5 billion from its flagship Total Return Fund last month, with last Friday the biggest single day of outflows. In contrast, investors just about doubled the amount they poured into money markets funds in the week ended Oct. 1 compared to the $9.5 billion of the previous seven days, according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service on Thursday. Much of that cash surge is likely money that rushed out of Pimco after the Gross shock, said Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper. "I think that the money markets category is a good bet for the bulk of that money" coming out of Pimco, he said. It's possible that investors are "parking the money in money market funds until they do more research," he said. Jeffrey Gundlach, the founder of DoubleLine Capital, said that much of the Pimco money would not yet flow into other bond funds. "At least half of the Pimco outflows goes to cash," he said in an interview. Gundlach helps oversee $56 billion in assets as chief investment officer at DoubleLine. Investors also took money out of stock funds, withdrawing a net $10.4 billion from those funds. The net outflows broke a seven-week streak of net inflows into the funds. Stock exchange-traded funds posted net outflows of $6.6 billion, while stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $3.8 billion. Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $1.6 billion. Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -10.385 -0.25 4,109.399 11,027 Domestic Equities -9.403 -0.30 3,034.344 8,010 Non-Domestic Equities -0.982 -0.09 1,075.055 3,017 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.580 0.09 1,839.853 5,628 All Money Market Funds 18.912 0.82 2,322.508 1,307 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.237 0.08 311.864 1,443 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)