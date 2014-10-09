FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract record $12.7 bln inflows - Lipper
#Funds News
October 9, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $12.7 billion in net new cash into taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8 while committing $9.5 billion to low-risk money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net inflows into money market funds marked their third straight week of new demand. Taxable bond mutual funds attracted $7.9 billion in new cash, while taxable bond ETFs attracted $4.8 billion.

Stock funds posted $6.7 billion in net outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

