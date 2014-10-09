FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract record $12.7 bln inflows -Lipper
#Funds News
October 9, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract record $12.7 bln inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds flow data, analyst quotes, table, byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured a record $12.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the
week ended Oct. 8 while committing $9.5 billion to money market
funds in the wake of Bill Gross's departure from asset manager
Pimco, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
    Of the net inflows into taxable bond funds, $7.9 billion
went into taxable bond mutual funds, while $4.8 billion went
into taxable bond exchange-traded funds, the data showed. The
net inflows into low-risk money market funds marked a third
straight week of new demand. 
    Stock funds posted $6.7 billion in net outflows, marking a
second straight week of withdrawals. Stock mutual funds
attracted a meager $330 million in new cash, while stock ETFs
posted $7 billion in outflows. 
    The inflows into taxable bond funds showed investors
redirecting some cash away from Pimco, the firm that Gross left
on Sept. 26 after co-founding it more than 40 years ago, to
rival funds, said Tom Roseen, head of research services at
Lipper. Some of the inflows into money market funds likely came
from investors who had pulled cash out of Pimco and were waiting
to reallocate it, he said.
    The institutional share class of the Metropolitan West Total
Return Bond Fund was the biggest benefactor among taxable bond
mutual funds with inflows of $1.6 billion over the week, while
the institutional share class of the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund attracted the second-biggest inflows at $602
million. 
    "Investors' choice was not to go back to Pimco," Roseen
said. "People are using money market funds to sit on the
sidelines, whether it be because of volatility or to determine
where they're going to go after the Gross era has ended." 
    The Pimco Total Return Fund, which Gross ran and which ranks
as the world's largest bond fund, posted $23.5 billion in
outflows in September, with the largest daily outflow occurring
on the day of Gross's departure for Janus Capital Group.
 
    Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new
cash, marking their biggest inflows in seven weeks after hefty
outflows of $2.3 billion the prior week. Funds that mainly hold
safe-haven Treasuries attracted $2.4 billion, marking their
biggest inflows since early February. 
    Investors took profits from stock funds on hesitation ahead
of corporate earnings announcements and after market volatility
over the period, Lipper's Roseen said. 
    The benchmark S&P 500, which gained 1.2 percent over
the weekly period on strong U.S. jobs growth in September and
the view that the Federal Reserve would keep rates lower for
longer, plunged 1.5 percent on Oct. 7 on concerns over global
growth.
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector                Flow Chg     %        Assets     Count
                       ($Bil)       Assets   ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds      -6.694       -0.16    4,125.711  11,049
 Domestic Equities     -5.310       -0.17    3,055.041  8,035
 Non-Domestic          -1.384       -0.13    1,070.671  3,014
 Equities                                               
 All Taxable Bond      12.666       0.69     1,857.505  5,631
 Funds                                                  
 All Money Market      9.478        0.41     2,332.477  1,308
 Funds                                                  
 All Municipal Bond    0.762        0.24     313.127    1,432
 Funds                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
