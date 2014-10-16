FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based European stock funds post record weekly outflows -Lipper
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 16, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based European stock funds post record weekly outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.3 billion out of European equity funds in the week ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows on record, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Money market funds posted $18.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since mid-June, the data showed. Stock funds overall attracted $2.8 billion in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks.

Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash after attracting record $12.7 billion inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.