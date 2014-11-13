FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based Japanese stock funds attract $1.1 bln in latest week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based Japanese stock funds attract $1.1 bln in latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.1 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 12, marking their biggest inflows since May 2013, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds overall attracted $10.7 billion in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows. Stock mutual funds posted $1.9 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $12.6 billion in inflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.