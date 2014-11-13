UPDATE 1-U.S.-based Japanese stock funds attract $1.1 bln in latest week - Lipper

(Adds analyst quotes, additional flows data, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.1 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 12, their third straight week of inflows, on the prospect of a delay in a planned sales tax hike in Japan and the Bank of Japan's surprise move to expand its already aggressive stimulus plan, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows were the biggest since May 2013. Demand for stock funds overall remained strong with inflows of $10.7 billion, although the cash went entirely toward exchange-traded funds while stock mutual funds posted $1.9 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows, while investors parked $4.6 billion in low-risk money market funds. That marked their fourth straight week of new demand. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted over $890 million in new cash, their fourth straight week of inflows. Emerging market stock funds attracted $357 million, also their fourth straight week of new demand. The inflows into Japanese stock funds came as Japan's Nikkei average hit its highest closing level since October 2007 at 17,197.05 on expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would postpone a tax hike. "Reports that Abe is considering postponing an increase in the sales tax spurred this week's inflows," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. He said investors expected the move to encourage Japanese consumer spending. Tjornehoj added the BoJ's move to aggressively stimulate its economy more in late October underpinned inflows. The hefty inflows into stock funds came after $15.4 billion inflows the prior week, their biggest since October 2013. Factors such as the drop in the U.S. unemployment rate in October to a six-year low of 5.8 percent and a belief that U.S. stocks could fare better than stock overseas prompted the inflows into stock ETFs, Tjornehoj said. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index hit record closing highs and rose 0.7 percent over the period, while the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was flat. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 10.692 0.25 4,275.923 11,034 Domestic Equities 10.298 0.33 3,202.371 8,012 Non-Domestic 0.394 0.04 1,073.552 3,022 Equities All Taxable Bond 4.954 0.26 1,889.292 5,640 Funds All Money Market 4.610 0.20 2,339.158 1,295 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.649 0.21 314.288 1,428 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft, Bernard Orr)